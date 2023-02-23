PALMYRA, Mo — Carter’s Coffee Bar has a new location in Palmyra. This location is the first stand alone where customers can walk-in and sit down, but don’t worry there’s still a drive-thru option.
Co-owners Debbie Carter and Ciara Weese said doors opened at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to an eager crowd.
The mother/daughter duo found out about the space at 203 S. Main thanks to a friend of a friend. The owner of the building, which used to be an old bank, was looking for someone to rent the space. They were looking for a place like a coffee shop and also wanted pastries.
“That’s where we started and we came and looked at it and saw the potential she’s a visionary so it’s here,” Carter said.
“Nothing was planned really. I feel like doors just kind of opened for us and our thing is if a door opens start walking through it,” explained Weese.
Carter and Weese began working on the building in November 2022. Thanks to some locals they were able to get everything done quickly and thanks to the building being an old bank it was perfect to become a coffee bar.
“We already had a drive-thru,” said Weese.
“We also had a bulletproof window and a safe,” joked Carter.
The mother and daughter were able to break the code to the safe, after a couple of tries, and sell the bulletproof window. Thanks to that, some paint, and a few cozy swings the building feels more like a coffee bar.
Now that the Carter’s Coffee Bar has expanded outside of Quincy, Ill., the question on everyone’s mind is if they plan to continue expanding.
“I’m like slow down and she’s like ‘Oh my gosh let’s do it,’” Carter said. “So we meet in the middle and take a little time to look and see what type of opportunities are out there.”
The duo agreed they don’t have anywhere in mind to expand at the moment.
Carter and Weese is enjoying the opportunity to serve Quincy and now Palmyra. They love knowing they’re providing jobs, bringing the community together, and giving back to local charities.
“I think that’s our biggest thing, to give back to the community and that’s what my dad was all about too giving back to the community and being generous,” explained Weese.
In fact, Carter’s Coffee Bar was started in memory of Owen Carter, Weese’s father and Carter’s husband.
Starting out, Weese was looking for coffee stands after she moved to Quincy from Seattle. After her husband passed away Carter was looking for something new, an adventure, and Weese suggested they start a coffee stand.
A sign stating one of the last things Carter said “another day another glorious adventure” hangs in the Palmyra coffee bar. His legacy living on through Carter’s Coffee Bar.
“God’s just provided more than we expected,” said Carter.
Carter’s Coffee Bar’s new location is at 203 S. Maine St. in Palmyra, Mo. Hours at the new location are 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
