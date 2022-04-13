HAMILTON, Ill. — A Carthage man was arrested early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.
According to the arrest report, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2008 Lincoln for a traffic violation on U.S. 136 at Belmont Drive just after midnight. A sheriff's department K9 gave a positive alert and the Lincoln was searched. Deputies located drug paraphernalia with the presence of methamphetamine.
The passenger in the vehicle, Scot A. Flora, 53, of Carthage, claimed ownership of the paraphernalia and was subsequently arrested and lodged in the Hancock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.