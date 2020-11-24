QUINCY — Cedarhurst of Quincy is offering to unique programs to offer peace of mind to prospective residents.
The first, the Cedarhurst Promise, will offer a full refund to a resident if they are not 100% satisfied after staying in a Cedarhurst community for 60 days. Wendy Painter, community relations director for Cedarhurst of Quincy, said the Cedarhurst Promise is written into their contract.
“There are a lot of people out there delaying move to senior living because of the times we are in and we want to take fear out of (the) equation, Angie Keeven, Cedarhurst Senior Living Chief Wellness Officer, said in a news release. “We are putting our money where our mouth is. This is just one more step to us letting the public know we are ready to take on the challenge and for you to trust us and not take a financial risk.”
The second program, Pair to Prepare, allows adults who are apprehensive about transitioning their loved one to a new home to move into the community for a couple of weeks alongside their loved one.
Painter said these temporary residents will receive the same meals and can participate in the same activities.
“We are an all memory care community and any type of transition can be challenging so this is definitely something that can smooth the process,” Painter said.
In response to COVID-19, Painter said Cedarhurst takes all of the necessary protocols when moving in residents. At this time, Painter said there are no concerns about bed or staff availability with the Pair to Prepare program in place.
“The Pair to Prepare program allows a loved one to get tested, go through procedures and move in and enjoy meals, services, amenities and fund things,” Almir Sajtovic, Cedarhurst Senior Living Chief Operating Officer, said in a news release. “We are confident in our services and our teams and letting adult children help their loved one adjust to a new home gives everyone great peace of mind. What could be better than that?”