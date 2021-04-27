QUINCY — An over $1 million plan to install sidewalks along the northern side of 12th Street near Kochs Lane may be taken before the Quincy City Council in the coming weeks.
The central services committee reviewed a bid for the project during a special meeting on Monday.
The project will consist of adding sidewalks on both sides of 12th Street, curb improvements and pavement patching.
Alderman Eric Entrup, R-1, said these 12th Street sidewalks have been a long-term goal in the first ward. However, he added that he would like to see a $60,000 investment to run sidewalk on Kochs Lane from 12th to Riverside Terrace removed.
"I haven't had a request for sidewalks on Kochs Lane but I've had all kinds on 12th," Entrup said.
Entrup said because the amendment amounts to less than 10% of the project's total cost, it will not have to be revised before it's submitted to the council. Instead of going toward the project, Entrup said the $60,000 would go towards patchwork on other sidewalks in the first ward.
The committee agreed to bring the project before the Quincy City Council without the $60,000 Kochs Lane portion.