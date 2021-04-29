Central Services coping with personnel, budget losses

QUINCY — For years, Quincy’s Central Services Department has dealt with declining budgets and reductions in manpower.
This has left concerns about how the city can reinvest in the department to prevent future losses.
Central Services is composed of several divisions: administration, forestry, paint and sign, nuisance abatement, concrete and brush and compost.
In the fiscal 2020 budget, Central Services was budgeted for 26 staff members, which had included garbage and recycling employees.
But the fiscal 2022 spending plan only accounts for 13.5 authorized full-time staff positions: two-and-a-half in administration, four in forestry, two-and-a-half in paint and sign, two in nuisance abatement and two-and-a-half in concrete.
Although several staff members were appropriated to other departments, Central Services Director Kevin McClean said the division that experienced the biggest loss was concrete, which experienced some COVID-related losses.
“Moving forward, that’s where we hope to add some staff, and also in nuisance abatement hopefully,” McClean said.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, who cast the only dissenting vote to the fiscal 2022 budget, said he could not support the budget or future budgets without a greater investment in Central Services.
“It’s just incredibly frustrating when you have a neighbor in your ward call you up and request something done, you put it on the list and then a month later, they call and they want to know what the status is,” Bergman said. “And due to the lack of the staffing that we have, we just don’t have the ability to turn around and get something done and accomplished as fast as we should for the citizens of Quincy, plain and simple.”
McClean said budget reductions came primarily from reductions to the department’s workforce. Expenses are down overall due to the 2021 fiscal year having a 27th pay period and additional health insurance costs.
Outside of that, the budget has remained pretty much the same in all other expenditures.
“The aldermen and new mayor-elect will have their work cut out for them trying to move forward and I have faith they’ll be able to figure something out,” McClean said.
Despite the personnel losses, Central Services has been able to make some long overdue equipment purchases this upcoming fiscal year.
Major investments include the replacement of a 23-year-old paint machine for $240,000 and the replacement of 2007 and 2008 trucks for $140,000.
The paint machine was one of the expenses that would be covered by about $3 million in supplemental revenue from reimbursed Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support funding and other 2020 revenues exceeding initial projections.