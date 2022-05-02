QUINCY — Chicago Police Department veteran Jonathan Lewin was selected by the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners to be the city's next police chief on Monday.
The decision was made following a months-long candidate search to replace Rob Copley, whose retirement will be effective Friday.
Commission Chairman Barry Cheyne said Lewin had scored better than the two other finalists: Quincy Deputy Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington and Quincy Deputy Chief of Administrative Services Adam Yates.
"Everyone had varying opinions of the candidates so I would just say Jonathan has a very solid police background, particularly in the area of technology and how he uses it to handle police activities," Cheyne said.
Should Lewin accept the position, Cheyne said he will have to go through a series of screening requirements, including a background check and psych test, before being sworn in.
This report will be updated.
