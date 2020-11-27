QUINCY — A Christmas tradition won’t take place this year at the John Wood Mansion, but new LED lighting will add to the mansion’s holiday spirit.
The annual candlelight tours, slated for December and sponsored by the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County, have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Plans initially called for offering scaled-down tours, allowing only one family/group of up to 10 at a time by reservation only, but “moving into Tier 3 (restrictions) with the rates that we currently have in the county, we couldn’t justify it,” HSQAC Executive Director Rob Mellon said.
“We really tried. We waited to the last minute basically that we could to keep it going,” he said. “People have become accustomed to (the tours), and it’s one of those things they didn’t want to see canceled. I wish we could have done something, but under the circumstances, we just can’t.”
But Mellon said the public is welcome to enjoy the new lighting, featuring flame-style lanterns in each window of the mansion.
“We’ve always had candles in the windows, but they weren’t real bright. This year we’ve gone with some updated ones that are going to be rather brighter and more spectacular than in the past,” said Bob Ackerman, the mansion’s groundskeeper and a HSQAC volunteer tour guide. “With 31 windows, it should be a pretty good light show.”
Ackerman said the new lights add to the mansion’s story.
“I’m always interested in trying to do things to bring it to everyone’s attention and to appreciate what we have,” he said.
The lights, officially turned on with a Friday night ceremony, will be on each night of the holiday season.
“Please drive by and see. Take pictures. Come by the mansion and walk the grounds if you want, just on your own,” Mellon said. “The lighting is pretty nice. It’s supposed to look like lantern lights, and you can see them from the street.”
The mansion’s exterior is decorated for the holiday season, and the wagon-wheel window at the top of the mansion is lit in green again this year.
Mellon said the historical society also plans some short holiday-themed videos including one featuring the Christmas tree used in the Newcomb beginning in the 1960s and another with John Wood and his wife telling the story of their first Christmas in Quincy.
The videos will be available on the society’s website, hsqac.org, and on social media.