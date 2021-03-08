QUINCY — A resolution authorizing the acquisition of a property at 221 N. Fifth in the amount of $37,000 was approved by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the property is adjacent to a municipal parking lot that is heavily used. The purchase allows the city to pick up an additional nine to 10 spaces off the alley adjacent to the existing lot.
“It seemed to me that it’s an opportunity for the city to purchase a lot adjacent to our lot,” Bevelheimer said. “And some day that lot is going to have to be resurfaced and we could resurface this area at the same time.”
The resolution was approved by an 8-6 vote. Aldermen Eric Entrup, R-1; Dave Bauer, D-2; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Michael Farha, R-4; Anthony Sassen, R-4 and Mike Rein, R-5.
The property was acquired from Adams County Board member Bret Austin, who declined to comment Monday.
Bevelheimer said the parking lot itself is in fair condition but eventually will need improvements and the purchase of expansion space for a reasonable price was a logical acquisition for the city.