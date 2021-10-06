City administrators, police "doing their job" following tabled ordinance

QUINCY — A controversial ordinance tabled indefinitely on Monday had left city administrators at odds with Quincy's police and fire department chiefs.
But as tempers calmed down, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said communications with the department heads has returned to normal. There also needs to be a better way of communicating with the City Council and the public on controversial subjects.
"Although feelings can be hurt, everybody's doing their job," Troup said.
The ordinance in question would have given the authority to hire and fire Quincy's police and fire chiefs, which currently is done by the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, to the mayor.
The City Council ultimately voted to table the ordinance indefinitely on Monday.
Troup said he considered the ordinance weeks ago following discussions about bargaining with the police department. But since the idea was never brought forward in executive session, all but a few of Quincy's aldermen were in the dark.
Therefore, Troup said he needs to get together with the City Council on future ordinances before they are finalized. He added that he is tentatively planning monthly hearings on various topics so members of the public are up to date on community issues.
"We've got to slow the process down," Troup said. "Nothing that's happened changes that I think we've made a good proposal with the adjustments that nobody's seen right now because it was tabled."
During a special meeting of the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners ahead of Monday's council meeting, Troup took aim at Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley over a number of issues, including crime statistics and finances.
Troup said he spoke with the chief in May about the city's growing pension obligations and was surprised by the number of uniformed officers in desk jobs compared to other communities. As a cost saving strategy, Troup proposed redeploying some of the desk positions for civilians.
"I think we can replace a lot of those people with civilians that, just like other civilians in this building, will be paid less and the IMRF benefit would be less than the police benefit and I think that's something that can help the community from a tax saving standpoint and I think would be more efficient," Troup said.
Troup also contested the suggestion from the police departments 2020 crime report that crime was down. He said the only thing that was down was arrests due to COVID-19 and that his office still fields multiple calls a week where officers don't respond to calls.
Copley said Wednesday that he still is targeting some time next fiscal year to retire and email correspondence with the mayor since the vote has been in regards to the "normal course of business."
"We've done what we normally do," Copley said.
Quincy police and fire commissioner Barry Cheyne said there hasn't been any conversation between the board and city administration since the ordinance vote.
"There's been no formal communications with any of us or informal with me for that matter," Cheyne said. "But we expect there would be and we're certainly open to dialogue to look at the language of the ordinance and the language of the rules and regulations."