QUINCY — A $150,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation was authorized by the Quincy City Council to fund a long overdue route study.
Quincy Transit Lines Director Marty Stegeman said it has been over 25 years since Quincy’s fixed route system has been evaluated and the demographics of the city have changed drastically since then. He added that Quincy Transit Lines has been trying to conduct a route study for the last five years.
The City Council had been authorized to apply for a Transportation Planning Grant from the state in November 2018. IDOT eventually awarded the grant to the city to evaluate the current fixed route system and make any necessary recommendation to improve service.
“This is a 100% grant and no match obligation for the city is included,” Stegeman wrote in a letter to the city council.
Quincy Transit Lines operates eight fixed-route buses Monday through Friday and two fixed-route buses on weekends and holidays.
Stegeman said the actual study to evaluate these routes can take between six month to a year but first, the city must put out a request for proposal.
“We will then select the proposer that best meets our needs based on price, qualifications and scope,” Stegeman said. “The state must concur to hire them.”
A detailed breakdown of each fixed route is available on www.quincyil.gov. clicking on the “Explore” tab and selecting “Quincy Transit.”