QUINCY — A resolution authorizing an additional $50,000 for recipients of the Local CURE’s Economic Support Payments Grants Program that did not receive the maximum amount of $5,000 was approved by the Quincy City Council on Tuesday.
A total of 107 local businesses were awarded grants in December. Of those, 72 received the maximum amount of $5,000.
Once the funding was allocated, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity sent a survey to participants of the grant program to see if they needed additional funds for grant applications, according to a memo from planning and development director Chuck Bevelheimer.
“The DCEO contacted the city this week to discuss the survey and said the survey was meant to determine if cities/counties ran out of money (as was our case) and not to fund a new round of applications,” the memo read.
A total of 10 businesses received $2,500 grants in December and would be getting an additional $2,500: Buffalo Prairie Dental of Quincy, Buffalo Prairie Dental Surgery and Sedation Center, Classic Colors, Johnson Painting and Decorating, Party Girl, Quincy Tea Company, Rodney Bringer Insurance Agency, RT Auto Center, the Atrium Hotel, and Quality Inn and Suites.
Quincy Cab and the Quincy Complex would receive an additional $4,500 on top of the $500 they received in December.
The remaining $10,000 would be for the reimbursement of grants awarded to Misty Hills Photography and Tangerine Bowl. These businesses’ applications were discovered in the city’s spam filter, so the city awarded the grants with no guarantee of reimbursement from the state.
The state of Illinois responded to the city’s request for additional funding and sent the paperwork to increase the Local Cures grant amount from $500,000 to $550,000, according to the memo. The city will distribute the $50,000 from Fund 702 reserves and wait to be reimbursed by the state.