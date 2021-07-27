QUINCY — In response to unaddressed structural issues and unsafe living conditions, the city of Quincy shut down the the Welcome Inn, which offers transitional housing to roughly 300 residents.
During a press conference at City Hall Tuesday morning, Mayor Mike Troup said inspections into the structural integrity of the building have been going on for the last six months and a lack of ongoing maintenance has led to such significant deterioration.
Quincy police and fire officials were on site Monday morning to assist residents with vacating the building at 200 Maine. To ensure a smooth transition to safer housing, Troup said he has contacted a number of area social service agencies, including the American Red Cross, United Way of Adams County, Salvation Army, Quincy Township, Transitions of Western Illinois, Two Rivers Regional Council, Blessing Hospital and Quincy Medical Group.
"We believe there's at least 300 people that have been residing in the Welcome Inn and through the social services groups that we have brought together, including the Adams County Health Department as well as John Simon with the Adams County Emergency Response, we are coordinating to assist these people to find them shelter that's going to be much safer than what they have today," Troup said.
Troup said the Quincy Fire Department notified the city's inspection department in January about structural issues in portions of the building's concrete balconies and stairwells.
The owners, Quincy Property LLC based in Blue Springs, Mo., responded within a week of receiving a notice from the city and requested additional time for a structural analysis to be conducted. A structural report was prepared in March and a permit was issued for repairs in April, Troup said.
But on July 15, inspectors returned to the Welcome Inn regarding a separate complaint and discovered that very little work had been performed and it had appeared that additional failures occurred since it was last inspected, according to Troup.
Michael Seaver, director of inspections and enforcement for the city of Quincy, met with Troup the following day with plans to close the Welcome Inn.
Seaver said the owners of the property have been very cooperative throughout the inspection process.
"Going back to January after the first notice was sent, I think everybody was acting in good faith," Seaver said. "They did hire MECO Engineering to perform the analysis, they later obtained a building permit but at some point here, I think conditions have worsened and the work that was done had not been completed in a timely fashion."
Troup said a temporary shelter is in place for displaced residents over the next week or two while local social service agencies work to assist each person.
The hotel was completed in 1963 and an annex was added in 1965. It was a Holiday Inn until 1980 when it became the Quincy Motor Inn. In 1991, the hotel was converted to a Days Inn.
The hotel also operated as a Budget Host in recent years.
In 2014, the manager said the 121 hotel rooms had been under renovation, and the extended-stay apartments were up for renovations as well.
This story will be updated.