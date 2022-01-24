QUINCY — A supplemental budget ordinance to allocate millions in surplus funding for the 2022 fiscal year was approved by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
The money came from a combination of repaid transit loans, carry over funds and tax revenues that came in above projections.
Most of the revenue would go towards infrastructure projects, police and fire pensions and the newly established Small Rental Rehab Program to incentivize the renovation of residential property.
The council voted 10-4, including Mayor Mike Troup’s vote, in favor of the ordinance with Aldermen Jeff Bergman, R-2; Greg Fletcher, R-1; Parker Freiburg, R-3, and John Mast, R-5, voting no. Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, was absent.
Although about $5.8 million was invested in infrastructure, Bergman voiced frustration that only $2 million was allocated for road, sewer and alley projects: $285,000 per ward.
Bergman said $2 million for infrastructure initially was proposed. However, aldermen were asked to submit their wishes and wants on top of the requests from each department head.
“And the request from myself and I know from a couple other aldermen was to have additional funds on top of the 2M initial ask,” Bergman told Comptroller Sheri Ray. “But the way I’m reading this is we’re taking a 2 million initial ask from yourself and splitting it up and giving it to the wards without any additional monies for the wards.”
Of the remaining $3.8 million allocated for infrastructure projects, $3 million would be set aside for Quincy City Hall renovations, $183,000 would go to police car, $42,000 would go towards windows at the Quincy Public Library, $175,000 for IT infrastructure, $225,000 to the capital projects fund for a patch truck and $158,000 for improvements to the Quincy Regional Airport’s fire truck.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, said he doesn’t agree with everything in the ordinance but infrastructure investments must be in line with the availability of contractors to perform the work.
“We can’t get enough contractors to finish projects right now so we’ve got to be a little bit practical,” Farha said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.