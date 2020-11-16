QUINCY — The Quincy City Council agreed on Monday to commit 25% of its 3% municipal cannabis retailer’s occupation tax to the fix-or-flatten program.
The council voted 11-3 in favor of the ordinance with aldermen Michael Farha, Anthony Sassen and Mike Rein voting no.
The Quincy Neighborhood Beautification Report recommended an annual contribution of $200,000 towards the fix-or-flatten program, which would allow the city to double the number of blighted properties it can target each year.
The city of Quincy’s fiscal 2021 budget had requested $46,000 for the fix-or-flatten program due to expected revenue losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council also extended a state of emergency until Dec. 7 during its meeting. Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore had said the state of emergency was effective at 5 p.m. Friday and would give Quincy the ability to deploy resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The goal here is to cast a wide net,” Moore said. “To try to get as many asymptomatic people who probably don’t realize they’re carrying but are, and those are the main culprits of the spread in our community, to get tested and to make it hassle-free, which means free, it means a pretty short wait time and it means immediately within 30 minutes to an hour they find out their results and then also contact tracing would begin immediately for those who are positive.”