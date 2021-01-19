QUINCY — A resolution to hire St. Louis-based PGVA Planners in the amount of $25,000 to help establish a business development district at Quincy Mall was approved by the Quincy City Council Tuesday.
Unlike a tax increment financing district, a business development district generates revenue for economic development by imposing a 1% retail sales tax or 1% hotel-motel tax on commercial or retail properties within the district. The council voted 14-0 in favor of the initial step to create the district.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said the resolution essentially hires the firm to determine whether a case can be made that the Quincy Mall area is in need of this development tool, which will take time.
"You're talking six months to a year down the road," Moore said. "You're not talking about once you pass this, it's an immediate thing."
Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development, said similar to a TIF district, a business development district has to meet certain state statutes.
"Those statutory requirements include things like presence of blight, the age of the structure (and) the underutilization of buildings," Bevelheimer said. "There's a list of about a half dozen items that they have to qualify or meet to determine to be eligible for a business development district."
The request for proposals for this project came at the behest of Cullinan Properties, who own the Quincy Mall and adjacent properties. PGVA Planners submitted the only RFP.
The $25,000 contribution would be refunded when the 1% retail sales tax takes effect. Should the district not moving forward, Bevelheimer said the city would be out the $25,000.
In addition to evaluating the district's feasibility, PGVA Planners will work with the city to amend its enterprise zone to only allow sales tax exemption incentives to be used for building materials associated with redevelopment projects within the business district.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, said the situation regarding the Quincy Mall is becoming dramatic.
"Amazon is now the king and what Amazon doesn't get, Walmart gets and that does away with a lot of upscale and a lot of little retailers," Farha said. "If we don't do something, just take a look."