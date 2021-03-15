QUINCY — A three-year, $625,000 marketing plan to foster workforce development and recruit top talent to Quincy was approved by the City Council on Monday.
According to local business and industry leaders, there are about 1,000 unfilled jobs and that number could grow to 3,200 by the year 2030. To avoid this, the city advertised a request for proposal for a strategic marketing consultant to promote Quincy nationwide.
North Star Place Branding and Marketing out of Jacksonville, Fla. was selected out of five consultants to develop a strategic marketing plan that would align with the city’s 45x30 plan.
According to a memo to the council, the goals of the campaign are to encourage Quincy natives from other towns to move back home, to showcase the city’s quality of life and to dispel the perception that Illinois is a high-tax state and not business friendly.
North Star President Will Ketchum made a brief presentation during Monday’s council meeting to outline its four-point approach to resident attraction and economic development.
This plan consists of native improvement, poaching talent from larger Midwest communities, regional and national business recruitment and national public relations efforts.
Ketchum said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed demographics and changed where people want to live.
“The quality of place and the quality of life are fundamental to how people are making decisions today about where they move,” Ketchum said. “Affordability is another critical criteria.”
The plan would cost $250,000 the first year, $200,000 the second year and $175,000 the third year.
The City Council voted 13-0 in favor of the proposal. Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, voted present.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said the fact that so many council members judged the presentation on its merits speaks highly to the quality of the program. He added that improving the city’s population will require a multi-faceted approach.
“It’s not only going to take making sure that we’re positioning ourselves in a positive way to folks outside the city,” Moore said. “But when they’re here, our conversations to visitors matter and we need to make sure that while we’re talking to people who are new to Quincy we are just as welcoming as we can be.”