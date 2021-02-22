QUINCY — A roughly $8 million bid from Rees Construction Co. for the second phase of the Bond Fund Capital Capital Improvements, which includes multiple street repairs around Quincy, was approved by the city council on Monday.
The second phase would include projects at Adams Street from Eighth to 10th, Kentucky Street from Second to Third, Washington Street from 20th to 24th, 23rd Street from Washington to Ohio streets, Holford Drive, 22nd Street from Oak to Chestnut streets and Hamann Lane from 12th to 18th streets.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, asked Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte to clarify the city’s role in addressing potholes on Broadway, which has drawn a lot of criticism from members of the public.
“It’s not our responsibility nor do we have the ability to go out and patch potholes on Broadway or the other state routes, Route 57, 96, etc.,” Conte said. “Yes, it is bad and certainly there is a long-term plan to address Broadway but in the near future it’s going to have to be maintenance of potholes to get us through to that time.”
Conte added the life of a patch is dependent on the weather conditions at the time it is done.
“When the weather is either wet or its cool, you’re not going get a very long life out of the patch,” Conte said. “It’s really just putting a very short-term band-aid on it so we do try and wait until the weather is appropriate.”
In about a month, Conte said the city should have results for services in the third phase of the project.
The city council also approved two contracts totaling about $1.05 million with Klingner and Associates for construction inspection and engineering services.
The first contract was for about $100,000 and was related to the reconstruction of Maine Street between 24th and 30th streets.
The second contract, which is worth about $950,000, would be for services for various projects in the city’s multimillion-dollar Capital Infrastructure Improvement Plan.