QUINCY — The Quincy City Council agreed on Monday to loan an additional $200,000 to Quincy Transit Lines to cover operating expenses through the end of the year as the department continues to wait for federal CARES funding to be released by the state.
This loan comes on top of an initial $1.25 million general fund loan, which helped cover Quincy Transit Lines’ expenses through the end of October, and a $250,000 loan, which covered expenses through mid-November.
Transit director Marty Stegeman said as of Monday, the state has accepted roughly $1.1 million of grant funding. But as of Monday afternoon, Stegeman said the Illinois Comptroller’s Office has not issued a warrant to pay, at which point the money would be directed deposited to the city.
“We’re waiting for the state to do what is right,” Stegeman said.
Should Quincy Transit Lines not have received the full $200,000, Stegeman said during a transit committee meeting on Monday that the department would have to explore shutdown options. If it came to that, Stegeman said one of the services that should be funded at least at a base level would be for senior transportation services for passengers requiring dialysis and other urgent medical needs.
However, Stegeman added that patients in need of medical care such as dialysis or chemotherapy cannot be prioritized over other passengers utilizing senior bus services.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said the city is lucky because most other transit lines in the state of Illinois are transit districts, which are not funded through a city’s general fund and would likely have to work through a bank to receive funding.
The state of Illinois has until next September to release federal CARES funding.
Stegeman said at this point, he can’t guarantee when the money, which is allocated by the federal government and is being held by the state, will come through. Alderman Jeff Bergman called the state’s refusal to release the funding an “absolute joke.”