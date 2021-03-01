QUINCY — A week after rejecting an expanded downtown beautification contract, the Quincy City Council approved a four-year, $128,000 plan setting the same downtown boundaries as the city’s existing maintenance contract.
Quincy has facilitated a downtown beautification program since 1998. Some of the goals of the program are to maintain sidewalks, plant flowers in the medians and planter boxes to keep the planters free of weeds and litter.
The city’s current downtown beautification program costs $27,850 a year and spans 18 blocks from 3rd to 9th streets and Jersey to Vermont streets.
In January, the city received bids from two landscape and service companies for three different service areas. The Central Service Committee recommended a bid from All Phase Property Solutions LLC in the amount of $160,000 over four years that would cover 44 blocks from Front to 12th streets and York to Vermont streets.
However, a resolution authorizing the contract was rejected by the council. Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said some aldermen took issue with the expanded boundaries and additional spending that wouldn’t affect their wards.
Instead, the council agreed to a $128,000 contract from All Phase on Monday that would cover existing boundaries by a 10-3 vote. Aldermen Dave Bauer, D-2; Mike Farha, R-4, and Mike Rein, R-5, voted no. Alderman John Mast, R-5, recused himself.
Moore said the project would be funded half by general fund revenue and half by tax increment financing funds.
“I think that (the program) helps beautify our community and helps bring people here,” Moore said. “We want to take pride in our community and we want to make sure that when people come here they take note that we’re a beautiful town and this program certainly helps do that.”