QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a $39 million budget proposal on Monday that is estimated to be balanced without reliance on federal relief funding.
The council voted 12-1 in favor of the plan with Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2-, voting no. Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, was absent.
Bergman said he voted against the spending plan because it does not do enough to address understaffing in the city’s central services department. He added that he would not support future budgets without helping to staff central services to a higher level.
“There’s nothing more frustrating as an alderman when we get a phone call from somebody wanting a sidewalk, wanting a tree cut down, wanting their alley fixed (or) wanting basic core services to be done and then they have to call back and wonder why it’s not getting done in a timely fashion,” Bergman said.
“Unfortunately, we have 11 men for the entire city of Quincy to take care of all the forestry, all the trees, all the sidewalk work, potholes, signs (and) painting,” he added. “And that’s 11 men when everybody’s healthy and not on vacation.”
Other city departments also are facing personnel shortages this upcoming fiscal year.
The Quincy Fire Department’s budget is budgeted for 58 sworn personnel. Although 60 firefighters are needed to keep the city’s five stations open, the department will receive an additional $122,000 in overtime costs to maintain adequate staffing.
The council also joined the Quincy Park District and Adams County Board in approving the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said much like the budget, the master plan is a guiding document that doesn’t authorize spending for any riverfront project.
“A vote for this doesn’t mean that you’re going to vote for everything that’s presented in front of you much like the city budget doesn’t mean that as items that are above $7,500 will be brought before you, you as the council have the right to say that you don’t agree with that,” Moore said.