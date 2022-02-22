City Council approves Kmart property redevelopment agreement

QUINCY — A redevelopment and sales tax incentive agreement that could see a retailer occupy the former Kmart property on 3701 Broadway by next year was approved by the Quincy City Council on Tuesday.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he has worked with the developer, Quincy Development Partners LLC, which is managed by GMX Quincy out of Northbrook, for seven months. Throughout this process, Troup said communications with the developer have been positive.
Although the agreement’s incentives would only apply to the Kmart building, Troup said the developer has plans for the site as whole.
“It’s not only filling an empty Kmart building in Quincy but if you look at the outlot on their development plan, it’s pretty neat to see the Ruby Tuesday building and they’re showing the drive-up (restaurant) for that,” Troup said.
Under the incentive plan, the first two million in sales tax revenue generated would be a 50-50 split where the city and the developer would each get half. After that, the next $3.25 million in sales tax revenue goes entirely to the city.
The initial development incentive would be paid out of the city’s 1% food and beverage tax.
If a business earns more than $50 million in a year, any tax revenue collected over that $50 million cap would be split 50-50 between the city and the developer.
The term of the development incentive will be 10 years.
During a Finance Committee meeting ahead of the council meeting, Andy Goodman, co-manager of GMX Real Estate Group, said during the Finance Committee meeting that the new retail store could open as early as April of next year.
“We saw something special here with this Kmart property,” Goodman said. “Now we really see something extraordinarily special that we hope we can bring to your community.”
The council voted 11-0 in favor of the amended agreement. Aldermen Kelly Mays, R-3; John Mast, R-5, and Katie Awerkamp, D-6, were absent.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, said personal and economic philosophies aside, the thinks this project probably is the right thing to do for the community.
“And overall, I think (the public) will be happy with what this represents and who it will be,” Farha said.
The City Council also approved a revised special use permit for the former Madison Elementary School at 2435 Maine.
A permit had been approved last year to allow for the operation of a dance studio and language school on the grounds. However, a new permit was required to allow the former school’s gymnasium to be leased for athletic training and youth sports practice.
Long-term plans for the site include the construction of 25 residential units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.