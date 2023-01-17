Moving the trash from the alleys

The Quincy City Council heard the first reading Tuesday of an ordinance that could impose weight limits on alleyways, restricting heavy traffic such as city and private trash collection.

 H-W File Photo/Michael Kipley

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council met in a short session Tuesday night, taking final action on two items and discussing a plan to improve city alleys.

Following the second reading of an ordinance authorizing a lease of City Hall space to U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, the aldermen voted 12-1 to waive the third reading of the ordinance and approved the lease. Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, voted no, while Mayor Mike Troup voted in support of the lease.

