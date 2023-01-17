QUINCY — The Quincy City Council met in a short session Tuesday night, taking final action on two items and discussing a plan to improve city alleys.
Following the second reading of an ordinance authorizing a lease of City Hall space to U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, the aldermen voted 12-1 to waive the third reading of the ordinance and approved the lease. Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, voted no, while Mayor Mike Troup voted in support of the lease.
The lease was discussed at the Jan. 7 meeting, where aldermen were told it was a short-term lease while Miller works to set up long-term office space.
Aldermen also approved a short-term loan of up to $350,000 from the cash reserve fund in order to cover operating expenses for Quincy Transit Lines. The loan was approved by a 12-0 vote, with Ald. Ben Uzelac, D-7, and Mike Farha, R-4, absent from the meeting.
A new ordinance changing the city's "Rules of the Road" portion of the Municipal Code to provide a path to limit traffic in the city's alleyways.
Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said $1.5 million has been spent on alley improvements since 2019.
"We fixed 76 alleys," Mays said. "That's out of 421 the city owns, covering around 40 miles."
The proposed ordinance would allow weight limits to be placed on alleys on a case by case basis with consultation between the representative aldermen for the ward and the city's Engineering Department.
Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte said the plan is to work toward getting heavy trucks off the alleys, including city and private trash haulers, to extend their lifespans.
Mays said the money spent on alleys is money that could be spent on the streets, so making the repairs last will benefit the city as a whole.
Alderman Bauer questioned whether the change would mean local businesses would have to move dumpsters to the street. Mays and Conte both told Bauer that the weight limits could only be imposed with the agreement of engineering and the aldermen, rather than a blanket change to all alleyways all at once. If weight limits are put in place, residents would also still be able to request waivers for short-term exceptions such as dumpsters placed for construction.
Troup also provided the Council an update on the City's insurance coverage. The issue wasn't on the agenda for this week, but Troup said he's had two meetings with the insurance carriers to make sure issues are reconciled from past and current claims. He said there's one other meeting scheduled, but he believes the issues are nearing final resolution.
Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, asked if there were employees still being told they didn't have coverage. Troup said no one has contacted his office with that issues, though he can't say what medical providers may be telling patients.
