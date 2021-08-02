QUINCY — A resolution authorizing the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program, or Q-Wrap, which would provide property tax incentives to encourage out-of-town employees to move to Quincy, was approved the city council on Monday.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the concept came out of focus groups between the Greater River Economic Development Foundation, North Star marketing firm and area employers.
“Someone who lives out the county who moves into the city of Quincy who buys a house would be eligible to give us their tax bill at the end of the year and they’d be eligible for up to $5,000 in basically property tax relief based on that tax bill,” Bevelheimer said. “It also works for someone who leases a property so if they lease a property, they’d be eligible for $3,500 in lease assistance.”
The city has earmarked $125,000 in funding from its 1% food and beverage tax for the one-time program.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the good thing about the program is that the city won’t spend the money unless eligible applicants fulfill all conditions.
“We’re trying to make sure we have the incentives competitive to other communities that are also attracting new people to their communities,” Troup said. “More and more are offering this kind of incentive.”
A secondary part of the resolution would initiate a $250 “finder’s fee” to local residents who provide the names of potential new employees or residents living outside Adams County who relocate to the city.
The council voted 8-4 in favor of the resolution with Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Anthony Sassen, R-4, and Mike Rein, R-5. Aldermen Parker Freiburg, R-3, and Mike Farha, R-4, were absent.
Troup also provided an update to the closure of the Welcome Inn, 200 Maine, on Monday.
Police had said about 10 animals were taken from Welcome Inn and transported to the Western Illinois Veterinary Clinic to be vaccinated and sheltered for a week.
Although animals not picked up after the week expires could go up for adoption, Troup said the city is allowing a grace period for social service providers and residents to determine when and how pets can be picked up.
As of Sunday night, Troup said seven people were still staying at the Multi-Agency Resource Center at 1016 Vermont, which was available to displaced Welcome Inn residents for one week.
“Of those seven, most of them had opportunities for other housing,” Troup said. “Everyone else has been relocated to some other housing or they’ve made arrangements.”