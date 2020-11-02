QUINCY — An amended city ordinance setting salaries for elected city officials at the same base rate and benefits as in 2016 was approved by the city council on Monday.
The salary of the Quincy mayor will be $95,732. The mayor also is eligible to participate in the city’s group health insurance plan. The city clerk’s and treasurer’s salaries will be $61,984 plus the group health insurance option.
An amendment to the ordinance would allow the city clerk and treasure to receive an additional stipend if they complete national or international certification.
According to the ordinance, if the City Clerk attains and maintains one certification for clerks during their term of office then supplemental compensation of $750 shall be paid per year, two clerk’s certifications offers supplemental compensation of $1250 per year and three clerk’s certifications offers supplemental compensation of $2000 per year but not added to the base of salary.
These amounts will be good through the 2024-25 fiscal year.