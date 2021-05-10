QUINCY — The Quincy City Council on Monday approved the execution of a $9 million supplemental grant and a $600,000 contract for engineering and planning services related to the Quincy Regional Airport's three-phase runway project.
The project, which is estimated to last four years, will involve the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the airport's primary runway, the removal of its third runway surface and parallel taxiway and the reconstruction of another taxiway.
The airport broke ground on the $35 million project last week. The U.S. Department of Transportation will cover 90% of the entire project's costs, the state will cover 5% and the city of Quincy will cover 5%.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup thanked U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Rep. Darin LaHood for helping to secure the necessary federal funding for the project. He also commended Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation for helping to secure the state funding.
"Without the state and federal dollars, this $36 million runway improvement would not be happening," Troup said.
The $9 million in supplemental funds authorized on Monday will cover the project's first phase.
Quincy Regional Airport Director Sandra Shore said the first phase is scheduled for 174 construction days, which will make up the entirety of the season. She added that it was important to get the project up and going as quick as possible so no work has to roll over into next year and potentially interfere with the next phase.
Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. out of Springfield was selected to perform the engineering and planning services for the airport projects for a cost not to exceed $604,000.
The city's $30,200 share for the engineering services is included in the current fiscal year budget.
Both resolutions were unanimously approved .