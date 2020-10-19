QUINCY — The submission of an application for over $1 million in grant funding to help pay for a roughly $2.1 million streetscape project in downtown Quincy was authorized by the city council on Monday.
The Sixth Street Corridor project seeks to improve pedestrian and bicycle traffic downtown and to establish an activity hub for the city. To achieve this, the city is applying for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program or ITEP grant.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said currently there are plans to perform work on Sixth Street between Maine and Hampshire streets following the success of the Sixth Street Promenade.
“We’ve had a lot of new owners of buildings and they’re very excited to reimagine what that street would look like,” Moore said.
The remaining balance of the Sixth Street Corridor project would come from a combination of tax increment financing funds and Utilities Department funds. The utility funds are meant to cover water main and sewer improvements ITEP grant funding couldn’t cover.
Moore said the city coordinated with the park district, who have relied on ITEP grant funding to build new trails, when applying.
“(The park district) was not going to apply this year so we though it’d be good to use some state dollars if we’re able to,” Moore said. “And the nice thing is because it’s in the downtown area and because of the economic (value) of the neighborhood, we think we’re going to score pretty well on it.”
Applications are due to the Illinois Department of Transportation by Nov. 2. Moore said he hopes to hear a decision within the next 60 to 90 days.