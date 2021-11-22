QUINCY — A revised ward map for the city of Quincy based on 2020 Census data was rejected by the City Council on Monday.
According to census data, Quincy’s second ward lost about 870 people but its fifth ward gained about 730 people.
To keep these wards within a 5% margin of error, a precinct from Ward 5 at Wilmar Drive was moved to Ward 4 and Ward 4’s boundaries north of Broadway to Oak street from 14th to 24th would move to District 2.
The council voted 8-6 against this remap with aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Dave Bauer, D-2; Parker Freiburg, R-3; Mike Farha, R-4; Tony Sassen, R-4; John Mast, R-5, and Mike Rein, R-5, voting no.
Fletcher said the six aldermen of the affected wards felt like they did not want to ruin current relationships with their voters and followed their wishes.
“My ward being Ward 1, I didn’t have a dog in the fight but out of respect for them, I wanted to maintain a support for them,” Fletcher said.
Farha later made a motion to adopt the ward maps as they stand, which was approved by a 12-1 vote with Alderman Jack Holtschlag, D-7, voting no and Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, voting present.
Although the motion was made for an ordinance authorizing the existing maps, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said a second and third reading won’t be required.
“It came in under new business so it’s okay to get it approved this way,” Troup said.
Fletcher also proposed an amendment to proposed changes to the city’s liquor license ordinance.
The draft ordinance would establish a Class I1 liquor license, which would be available to video gaming establishments in the City of Quincy who had or had an application pending for a city liquor license before July 1, 2021.
Fletcher’s amendment, which was approved by the council, would move this July date up to the date the ordinance is approved.
The City Council also approved a $931,000 contract with Rees Construction for street reconstruction at Monroe Street and South 17th.
The project will include new pavement, curb and gutters, storm sewer, sidewalks and water main replacement on Monroe from 16th to 18th and on South 17th from Monroe to Madison.
