QUINCY — Ahead of the regular weekly meeting, the Quincy City Council on Monday held a special budget proposal meeting, hearing details on the city's general fund, as well as proposed budgets from several department heads.
The city is projecting incoming revenues of $50.2 million in the next fiscal year, with expenses projected at $52.7 million. The difference will be offset by funds that carry over from the current fiscal year.
Both Quincy Police and Fire departments are budgeting for full staffing, which is 70 police officers and 60 firefighters. Both Police Chief Adam Yates and Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp expect their departments to become fully staffed capacity in 2023, though Yates noted that retirements and other departures will open positions at QPD again later this year.
Two expenses that both departments are facing are upgrades to new communications equipment. Both agencies are expected to move to new digital communications equipment, which is in line with upgrades being made at the Adams County 911 Center.
Quincy's Central Services is looking at an increase of just over $1 million over the last budget. One large line-item is a proposal to build a new fleet building to make operating city vehicles like garbage trucks more effective in poor weather. That expense accounts for $800,000 of the 2023-24 Central Services budget.
In the next few weeks, aldermen will hear from other departments, including Utilities, Planning and Development, Transit and the airport.
During Monday's Council meeting, aldermen took final action on the sale of the City Annex Building to Quincy Township for $1. The council made one final change, adding in a first right of refusal to purchase the building back for the same price if the township elects to sell the building in the future. The sale was approved unanimously,
The City Council also authorized demolition of four addresses under the fix-or-flatten program. The properties — 314 Elm, 414 Elm, 909 North Fifth and 613 Chestnut — were deemed as dangerous and unsafe by a court ruling. Miller Construction Company was awarded the contract for the low bid of $97,700.
Laverdiere Construction of Macomb was awarded the contract to reconstruct Payson Avenue between South Fifth and South Eighth streets. The bid of just over $2.6 million will include water main replacement, storm sewers, replacement of lead water lines, new curbs and sidewalks, and new asphalt.
