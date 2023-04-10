Quincy budget process

Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp laid out his department's budget proposal Monday at a special meeting of Quincy City Council. Over the next several weeks, other departments within the City will present their budgets for the Council to add to the 2023-24 budget.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Ahead of the regular weekly meeting, the Quincy City Council on Monday held a special budget proposal meeting, hearing details on the  city's general fund, as well as proposed budgets from several department heads.

The city is projecting incoming revenues of $50.2 million in the next fiscal year, with expenses projected at $52.7 million. The difference will be offset by funds that carry over from the current fiscal year.

