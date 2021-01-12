QUINCY — A $4 million bid to perform the first phase of a 20-year, $26 million plan to improve the capture of combined sewage during rain storms was approved by the Quincy City Council Monday.
Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte said the original plan submitted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in 2013 was for a $59 million to comply with federal regulations regarding sewer discharge.
“Federal rules require that 85% of the total volume (of combined sewage) that’s generated in a year be treated fully and discharged by the facility,” Conte said.
But in 2014, Conte said staff looked into a more cost-effective solution and submitted its revised 20-year plan, which was approved by the IEPA in 2016.
The council voted 12-2 in favor of the project with Aldermen Mike Farha, R-4, and Anthony Sassen, R-4, voting no. Sassen said he was concerned with having another unfunded mandate for the city.
The first phase of the project will be performed by Highland-based Plocher Construction.
Conte said there are a total of six sewer overflows that will targeted in the first phase. These diversion structures either will be modified or completely replaced to improve the flow of the sewage to the wastewater treatment plant instead of the river.