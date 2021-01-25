QUINCY — A three-year agreement with a Kansas City-based glass processor to offer glass recycling in Quincy was unanimously approved by the city council on Monday.
Ripple Glass will be partnering with the Quincy County Market on 48th and Broadway to set up a dumpster for glass disposal that is open to the public. A local hauler would pick up the glass to and take it to a bunker site where it would be stored until it could be transported to Kansas City.
“This will save residents and business alike from driving to Palmyra, which I think is the closest recycling center,” Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said.
Glass recycling was offered to residents through a private company several years ago but the program was canceled after the city changed contracts. In response to multiple requests from residents, Alderwoman Katie Awerkamp, D-6, looked into a partnership with Ripple Glass.
The agreement with Ripple Glass will be at a cost not to exceed $20,000 a year.
Moore said he imagines that the service will be rolled out some time in April.
“We really don’t have any idea of the demand or how many times it’s going to need to be dumped in a week so it’s very much kind of a pilot program,” Moore said. “We hope residents use it. We also hope they will respect the fact that only glass should be put in the recycling container.”
The cleaned glass will be used by {span}fiberglass insulation and bottle-making companies partnered with Ripple Glass.{/span}
Alderman Michael Rein, R-5, said he had received some comments from residents about the viability of glass recycling but that was not the issue at hand.
“We’re putting glass in the landfill at $65 a ton and we can divert that into a dumpster cheaper so why wouldn’t we do that?” Rein asked. “It’s better for the environment, it’s better for our budget so it’s a good proposal and I’m confident the city will be able to execute it competently.”