QUINCY — A resolution authorizing the execution of an intergovernmental agreement establishing the Two Rivers Land Bank was approved by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the land bank gives the city the authority to purchase properties on the county tax sale list and use funding from the Illinois Housing Development Authority to renovate these properties to a more productive use.
These properties could then be resold for a profit that can be reinvested in other blighted properties. Bevelheimer said there is $200,000 in seed capital to begin this process.
“Ultimately, the goal here is to reduce the amount of properties that are recycling through the tax sale process because if a tax buyer buys a piece of real estate and for some reason he doesn’t want to go forward with that sale, he can turn it back over to the county and then someone else can bid on it a year later and ultimately that property may end up in the Adams County trust,” Bevelheimer said.
When that happens, the county is not responsible for the maintenance of the property and the city must handle any nuisance abatement issues.
The agreement, which has been okayed by the Adams County Board is between Quincy, Adams County, the city of Jacksonville and Morgan County. However, Bevelheimer said other jurisdictions may come on board at a later date.
The council voted 13-1 in favor of the resolution with Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, voting no.
The council also approved a $1.48 million bid from Macomb-based Laverdiere Construction for the reconstruction of Payson Avenue between 16th and 20th streets.
A $1.4 million bid from Liberty-based D and L Excavating for the reconstruction of Harrison Street from Eighth to Ninth, Van Buren Street from Eighth to Ninth, South Eighth Street from Harrison to Van Buren and South Ninth Street from Harrison to Jackson also was approved.
Towards the end of the meeting, two members of the public submitted comments about the status of the liquor license for the Barn, 711 S. Front St., the site of the reported assault of 19-year-old Jazzpher Evans.
Quincy resident Lindsey Boyer urged the council do everything in their power to shut down the Barn.
“Shut it down and show your solidarity with many of your own constituents whose rallying cries to stop violence against women echoed off of the buildings surrounding our own Washington Park less than nine days ago,” Boyer said.
Sharron Evans, Jazzpher’s aunt, wrote in an email to the council that the bar needs to be shut down but there appears to a delay or hesitancy in the process.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said there will be a hearing on the Barn’s liquor license on Thursday at 10 a.m.
“As essentially the lone member of the (liquor) commission, that pretty much makes me the judge,” Moore said.