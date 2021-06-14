QUINCY — The Quincy City Council agreed Monday to table a proposed ordinance that would require the registration of residential rental property.
If approved, the ordinance would not allow non-registered properties to be offered for rent or occupied unless they were registered, address owner or landlord absenteeism through a local registered agent and require self-certification under penalty of perjury.
The decision to table was suggested by Quincy Mayor Mike Troup after about an hour of public comment from proponents of the ordinance. Troup said he would like to take July and August to sit down with members of the public and local landlords to help draft a stronger ordinance.
“I would think it makes a lot of sense to schedule a couple of public hearings,” Troup said. “We’d probably do it here in the chamber and we’ll give notice next week as to what days that we’re going to do that.”
During the meeting, Troup listed a handful of dire living situations within the last two months he became aware of that included cockroach infestations, leaks during rainfall, unsecured doors, trash not belonging to tenants piling up, missing ceiling tiles, and broken steps leading to apartments.
“I for one wouldn’t stay in these things; as a matter of fact, I wouldn’t want my dog to spend a night in any of these facilities,” Troup said. “I think Quincyans have enough pride in what we want to offer (and) want to clean up the community that we need to step it up to have safe housing.”
Quincy Police Officer Zach Tuley said he has seen many situations involving unsafe and unsuitable housing that tenants are still paying rent for because they have no other choice.
“I think the biggest benefit of this ordinance is the enhanced communication between the property owners and the city,” Tuley said. “Having a database of properties and the owners or agents will aid in resolving code violations and general communication between property owners and the city.”
Janet Conover, a member of Quincy’s Safe and Liveable Housing Committee, said a number of Illinois cities with working rental housing ordinances hold landlord and tenant workshops several times a year, which offer housekeeping skills, food preparation and advice to balance one’s checkbook.
Should the ordinance pass, Conover said her group would be willing to take on the responsibility of organizing these workshops.
“We believe the best way to approach this is for a committee to be established that would have aldermen, representatives from service agencies, churches and others in the community interested and wanting to help,” Conover said. “Their job would be to study how and what it is offered in tenant workshops in other cities and then come up with a plan for Quincy.”
Current city code lists a number of requirements to maintain minimum occupancy standards for rental property. These include having a minimum of one functional smoke and carbon monoxide detector per floor and within 15 feet of any sleeping area, having operable windows with insect screens in each habitable room, having light fixtures operable and intact with cover, having adequate heating facilities capable of maintaining 68-degree temperatures in all rooms and having water heaters capable of providing water not less than 110 degrees.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council agreed to move forward with a special permit for a second Carter’s Coffee location at the intersection of Seventh and Broadway.
The city’s traffic commission recommended the proposal pending a site plan review to be submitted for the concept plan presented to the plan commission as well as two traffic mediation strategies: making Seventh right turn only onto Broadway and removing on-street parking from Broadway north to the east-west alley midblock on Seventh.
The council also approved an annexation ordinance on a number of properties on the north side of town.
In October, the council agreed to annex two properties 1700 and 1708 Hamann Lane. In doing so, state law gave the city the authorization to begin annexation procedures on these 15 properties since they would be surrounded by the city’s corporate limits.
The ordinance includes the following properties: 3011 N. 18th, 1701 Highland Lane, 1709 Highland Lane., 3003 N. 18th, 1622-24 Highland Lane, 1730 Highland Lane, 2917 N. 18th, 2823 N. 18th, 1629 Koch's Lane, 1723 Koch's Lane., 1725 Koch's Lane, 1700 Koch's Lane and 1400 Highland Lane.