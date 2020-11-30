QUINCY — A special use permit request to operate a window tinting business and a solar light tower trailer rental business on the 1600 block of South 57th Street was tabled Monday following mixed reactions from neighbors and aldermen.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, said the proposal violates a 2013 land use plan that recommends the retention of rural land for certain uses, such as agricultural or residential, but not for commercial use.
“We made a commitment to all those neighbors out there that there wouldn’t be commercial development out there and that’s what you’re asking to do now,” Rein said. “And that’s just not the thing to do to the people that spent their time and effort to put together a land use plan.”
Quincy Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said the petitioner for the window tinting business said the business was there prior the city zoning authority coming out to his property.
As for the trailer storage, Bevelheimer said city staff attempted to come up with a proposal with as limited a footprint as possible. These restrictions included limiting storage specifically to trailers, not allowing trailers to be lit at night and allowing storage on a single acre of land 150 feet off the road.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore suggested tabling the matter to allow time to prepare a finding of fact, which would be required if the city council wished to reverse a recommendation from the Plan Commission.
“The plan commission is set up as a legal, essentially, trial and we allow that so that way we do not get ourselves into trouble with spot zoning,” Moore said. “And so for us to overturn a recommendation from the planning commission you need to have what they call some finding of fact and the finding of fact is that something was not undertaken or considered at the plan commission meeting.”
The city council agreed without opposition to table the measure.