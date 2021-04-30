QUINCY — City officials are seeking the annexation of seven contiguous properties outside Quincy’s corporate limits.
Two of the properties, 1702 and 1803 N. 24th, are a continuation of annexations along N. 24th north of Locust Street that were performed in 2020.
“(The properties) have water services and are contiguous to city corporate limits,” Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said.
A third annexation at 2500 N. 24th was submitted by the property owner. This contiguous lot, which is served by city sewer services, shows five addresses that appear to be residential dwellings, according to GIS data.
The owner of 3209 N. Fifth St. also is requesting annexation. The city council recently approved the subdivision of the property into three separate lots.
According to a memo to the city council from Bevelheimer, the owner told city staff his intention was to sell the lots for residential use.
Two undeveloped lots northeast of Quincy Farm and Home Supply were submitted by the property owner. Both properties recently were rezoned in anticipation a 73,000-square-foot expansion to Quincy Farm and Home Supply along with a stormwater retention area.
The seventh property is north of Prairie Ridge Drive and also was subdivided into three separate lots for residential development. According to the memo, the only existing dwelling currently is at 3701 Prairie Ridge Drive, which is already within the city limits.
A third reading of an ordinance annexing these properties will take place at the Quincy City Council’s next meeting on Monday.