QUINCY — With temperatures in Quincy expected to stay below freezing until next week at the earliest, officials are advising motorists to be patient.
Adams County Highway Engineer James Frankenhoff said the weather is going to be too cold to apply road salt, which generally will not help to thaw roads when the temperatures is less than 20 degrees.
“Right now, it’s just wait and see,” Frankenhoff said.
John Schafer, assistant director of central services, advised motorists to take things slow and give yourselves a little bit of extra time to arrive at your destination.
Currently, Schafer said a lot of Quincy’s main roads are in good shape. Side streets have been plowed but snow has packed onto some of them.
Although calcium chloride is being added to the road salt, Schafer said it’s still too cold for the salt to help city streets.
“Be careful and be patient,” Schafer said.
The National Weather Service predicted a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow with accumulation heading into Tuesday for portions of west central and southwest Illinois, including Adams County.
Over the next week, NWS is anticipating freezing rain and sleet on Wednesday for southern Missouri and Illinois. In Quincy, a 40% chance of snow is predicted for Wednesday and a 20% chance of snow is predicted for Friday night heading into Saturday.