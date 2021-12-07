QUINCY — An unexpected surge in tax revenue for the 2022 fiscal year is causing city officials to determine how to spend a multimillion dollar unrestricted fund balance.
During Monday’s Quincy Finance Committee meeting, Comptroller Sheri Ray said the city’s big four revenue streams of sales tax, home rule tax, income tax and personal property replacement tax have exceeded the revised fiscal 2022 budget by about $3.4 million.
For PPRT in particular, Ray said she was projecting a slight decline in revenue for the budget year. However, the amount has nearly doubled.
“The (first) disbursement we got in May was I think our second largest disbursement on record,” Ray said. “The highest was just a couple months ago.”
This has helped to build nearly $5 million in additional, unappropriated revenue.
When factoring in another $3 million in carry over funds and $1.7 million in transit loans that have been repaid, there is an unrestricted fund balance of about $9 million, which is not including $2.7 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Tax revenue growth was attributed to a number of things, such as the Level the Playing Field Act, which required marketplace facilitators as well as eligible remote retailers to collect sales and home rule taxes instead of a 6.25% use tax on online purchase from sellers based on where a project is delivered.
One-time supplemental budget expenses on the table include $500,000 for barge dock financing, $1 million to $3 million for possible Quincy City Hall renovations and HVAC improvements and a PPRT distribution of $475,000.
Ray also proposed allocating money for rental rehab incentives or vacant lot development.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said Ward 1 has a 10.7% vacancy rate, Ward 2 is at 16.3%, Ward 3 is at 6.2%, Ward 4 is at 9.3%, Ward 5 is at 5.4%, Ward 6 is at 9.3% and Ward 7 is at 17%.
“West of 18th Street, the average vacancy rate is 14.3% so we’ve got a lot of housing stock that are sitting empty and what are we going to about it?” Bevelheimer asked. “There’s an opportunity I think here for us to look at doing some sort of program that can put these vacant units to use.”
Committee members said they would be open to a roundtable discussion to brainstorm ideas for surplus funds.
Ray said she hopes to have an ordinance for surplus appropriations presented by mid-July and adopted by the end of July. The goal is to have this completed by the time fiscal 2023 budget projections are prepared in February, she added.
