QUINCY — The city of Quincy, in partnership with the Great River Economic Development Foundation, on Wednesday launched Quincy’s Calling, a multi-year resident and workforce recruitment campaign.
In March, the Quincy City Council approved a three-year, $625,000 marketing plan with North Star Place Branding and Marketing out of Jacksonville, Fla. to develop a strategic marketing that would foster workforce development and contribute to the city’s economic growth.
GREDF President Kyle Moore said there will be a two-pronged approach to the campaign that would aim to fill Quincy’s roughly 750 job openings.
The first step will be an outreach program targeting Quincy alumni to show them the city’s affordable cost of life and other assets. The second component will be a recruitment campaign of skilled workers within a one-hour drive of Quincy.
“When we’re talking about these two initiatives, it’s really just making people aware of the opportunities (of Quincy),” Moore said.
One incentive program the campaign is trying to promote is the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance Program, or Q-Wrap.
This program, which is funded with a $125,000 contribution from the city’s 1% food and beverage tax, offers up to a $5,000 rebate on residential property taxes on the first-year property bill for eligible residents.
Residents wishing to lease or rent in Quincy could be eligible for a $3,500 rebate after six or more months of payments.
Adams County residents may also be eligible for a $250 gift card to local Quincy restaurants if they can provide names of individuals that ultimately relocate to Quincy.
Moore said just like any multi-year campaign, GREDF and the city will analyze the strategies that are working and adjust the campaign accordingly.
“We have to do what we’ve done for 180 years and welcome people into our community,” Moore said. “So we’ll take a look after this first year and see what is working.”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said in a news release announcing the campaign that this is the start of a long-term strategy to highlight Quincy’s low cost, high quality of life, considerable career opportunities and continued investment in the future.
“We invite people throughout the region and country to come experience the unique benefits of Quincy and make our great city their home, including those who once lived and went to school here,” Troup said in the release. “This campaign will help showcase how Quincy offers people the work and life they deserve.”
For more information on Quincy’s Calling, visit www.quincyscalling.com.