QUINCY — An ordinance amending Quincy’s liquor license regulations should keep the city more in line with state guidelines, according to Mayor Mike Troup.
The Quincy City Council heard first reading of the ordinance on Monday.
One of the most significant changes was to Class A liquor licenses, which had been used for bars, restaurants and gaming parlors. Licenses are now A1 for bars, which are defined as having generated 50% or more of their revenues from from liquor sales, and A2 for restaurants, which are defined as having generated 50% or more of their revenues from food sales.
“We think that’s important because we’ve had issues where people have looked at setting up gaming parlors and they needed special use,” Troup said. “I think this will allow us to differentiate what liquor license goes where.”
“So right now if an A license got approved for gaming, the city would have a hard time denying another A license for that neighborhood that was going to be a bar,” he added.
Fees would remain the same for these licenses.
Video gaming parlors would then apply for a Class I license.
A Class I1 license would be available to establishments in Quincy who had an application pending for a license before July 1, 2021. A Class I2 license would be specific for video gaming parlors and would come at a $2,500 fee, which is the same amount that nightclubs would pay.
Although Troup said the three or four licensees he has spoken to believe the amendments are fair, some licensees are proposing their own amendments.
During Monday’s council meeting, Matt Boudreau of Wine on Broadway suggested raising the video gaming terminal fee and amending the ordinance to allow a 50-50 split of the fee with video gaming terminal operators. Similar measures have been written into the liquor codes of Decatur and Springfield.
The ordinance also caps the number of nightclubs in Quincy at six. However, Troup said the number of nightclubs still could be amended by the council.
“Part of that was I did not want to see more bars or restaurants elect to be come a nightclub so they could stay open a little bit later for the gaming business,” Troup said.
