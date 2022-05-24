QUINCY — In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, Quincy City Hall will be closed Monday, May 30.
Along with other city offices, Central Services will also be closed Monday. Garbage and recycling pick-up, along with yard waste collection, will still take place as scheduled Monday.
Quincy Transit Lines will run on the holiday/weekend schedule Monday.
Quincy City Hall will reopen for regular business hours Tuesday morning. The weekly city council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall Council Chambers.
