QUINCY — Quincy City Hall will be closed Friday in observance of Good Friday and the Easter holiday. The city’s Central Services department will also be closed Friday.
Both City Hall and Central Services will reopen for regular business hours on Monday.
The holiday schedule will not impact garbage or recycling collection, and yard waste pick-up will also take place as normal. Quincy Transit Line buses will operate on their regular schedules Friday.
