QUINCY — New state mandates regarding lead service lines have Quincy officials wondering whether the cost of emergency replacements would fall on property owners or the city’s utilities fund.
Under the new lead service line statute, which took effect Jan. 1, Quincy must submit an inventory of all service lines to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency by April 15. City records show there are about 6,000 lead service lines and an additional 500 lines that don’t list materials.
These lines must be replaced between 2027 and 2047 at a rate of no less than 5% per year.
In the event of a lead service line leakage, the city would repair the public side and recommend that the building owner replace their side at their own expense.
However, the new law requires that the entire line be replaced if a leak occurs, including the private side up to the first shutoff valve inside the building unless the owner refuses access for the replacement.
During Thursday’s Utilities Committee meeting, Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte sought input on whether to bill property owners moving forward or pay out of the utilities fund.
“We haven’t had any lead service lines break yet but we will and then it’s going to be a question of what we do,” Conte said. “And that’s something that we’ll probably need to resolve sooner rather than later.”
Conte added that the city averages about seven or eight lead service failures a year. He estimated that lead service replacements cost about $8,000 apiece.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the city should begin the lead service replacements as soon as possible, especially since costs will continue to increase as time goes on.
“I don’t think that this requirement is going to go away,” Troup said. “It’s a national issue.”
Illinois will receive $1.7 billion over the next five years for lead service line replacement through the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill passed last year. This is about one third of the estimate cost to replace all lead service lines in the state.
Of these funds, 49% will be grants and 51% will be low-interest loans.
Municipalities are not required to fund the private side replacement of lead service lines under law. However, they must fully fund public and private replacement to be eligible for grant funding.
