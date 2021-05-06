QUINCY — A $200,000 contract to begin design services for the second phase of a $25 million stormwater plan was recommended by the Quincy Utilities Committee on Thursday.
Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said the city currently is in the middle of the first phase of this 20-year project that would allow the city to comply with federal regulations regarding sewer discharge.
The second phase of the project will focus on improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Designs will be broken up into two parts. A hydraulic profile of the facility to determine the effect of various flow rates must be completed for overall design work can be completed, Conte said.
A total of $750,000 has been budgeted for Phase 2 designs. To stay on schedule, the city must complete the design plans by October 2022.
“We could spend potentially up to $750,000 total on Phase 2 but I don’t think it’s very likely that we’ll spend that much even though we’ve budgeted,” Conte said. “I should note that we’re not required to spend the amounts that are in this (plan). (We) just have to make the dates of the control plan that was approved.”
Conte said the contract for the initial design services would be with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly.
The construction of the wastewater treatment plant improvements are budgeted for $7.5 million and should be completed by October 2023.
This stormwater plan had been submitted to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in 2013 as a 20-year, $59 million project. However, the city revised its plan into a $25 million proposal that was approved by the IEPA in 2016.