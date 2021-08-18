QUINCY — Should a roughly $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill be signed into law, city officials are at least hoping that some priority improvements to state highways running through Quincy can be expedited.
Last week, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced that more than $15 million in dedicated funding from the bill would be available for Illinois infrastructure projects. Billions more would be eligible to compete for.
Duckworth said in a news release that Illinoisans have come to her office for years asking when the federal government would get around to passing an infrastructure bill and that moment finally was reached in the Senate.
“This bipartisan bill makes once-in-a-generation investments in public transit, passenger rail, drinking and waste water, broadband, and roads and bridges,” Duckworth said in the release. “It also expands electric vehicle infrastructure and battery research to help usher in an era of zero-emission vehicles.”
Quincy Senior Project Engineer Steve Bange said he would hope the bill would expedite some state projects such as the replacement of the Quincy Memorial Bridge.
The demolition of the existing bridge, which is closed for repairs, and the building of the York Street Bridge are key components of the city’s long-term plans to redevelop its riverfront.
Bange also said that State Street from 24th to 36th was a priority based on community feedback.
“But that’s not on the state’s multi-year program,” Bange said.
Under the five-year Rebuild Illinois Improvement Program, Broadway between Third to just east of Fourth, as well U.S. 24 from the bridges to Gardner Park, was included among a series of overlay, patchwork and ADA improvements to state highways. The total costs of all improvements is estimated at $6.2 million and could come some time between 2023 and 2027.
The bill also authorizes the bipartisan Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act to help rebuild the nation’s water infrastructure.
Bange said the replacement of lead service lines will be a heavy expense to the city in the future.