City opens resurfaced portion of Maine Street

Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of heavy rain late. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of heavy rain late. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.