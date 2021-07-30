City opens resurfaced portion of Maine Street

QUINCY — City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning before reopening a newly resurfaced portion of Maine Street between 24th and 30th.
The resurfacing was the second phase of an improvement plan for this section of Maine. In March, the city approved a roughly $900,000 bid from Rees Construction for the second phase improvements.
Last summer, the water main was replaced along with portions of the curb and gutter, sidewalk and driveways impacted by water main construction.
This summer, resurfacing and additional curb, sidewalk and driveway work was performed.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the street has been in disrepair and some of the water pipes date back to the 19th century.
"We did the water, the sewer, curbs, sidewalks and then the tip asphalt so this street is in great shape," Troup said.
He added that it was critical to repair Maine because the amount of churches and schools in the area make it a heavily traveled roadway.
The total cost of the project was about $1.6 million.
Federal funding made up 80% of the costs and local motor fuel tax funds covered the remaining 20%.