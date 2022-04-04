City proposes hotel development incentive agreement

QUINCY — A redevelopment agreement aimed at providing incentives for new hotel and motel projects along Third and Fourth Street was presented to the Quincy Finance Committee on Monday.
If approved, the city would contribute $500,000 annually from its 1% food and beverage tax for new construction. These tax dollars currently are used to fund several development and incentive programs, including the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance program and the Bring Events to Quincy program.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the hope is to incentivize projects that would bring 100 or more hotel rooms to the Quincy market, which would have a pretty significant financial impact across the board
“We know that for each person who spends the night here, they spend approximately $250 in hospitality service,” Bevelheimer said.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he didn’t want to tie new development to the sites of the former Eagle’s Nest Hotel and Welcome Inn. But the incentive amount was determined by demolition costs connected to these sites.
Both hotels closed last year.
“That’s the quote for a private group to tear down those properties,” Troup said.
The committee voted to advance a resolution authorizing the redevelopment agreement to the City Council without a recommendation or rejection.
During the City Council meeting, aldermen voted to waive the three readings of an ordinance establish Property Assessed Clean Energy, or PACE status at the site of a new 106-bed skilled nursing facility for Sunset Home.
This designation would allow a municipality to finance the upfront costs of energy-related improvements on a property.
