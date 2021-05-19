QUINCY — City officials are proposing a supplemental budget ordinance that would increase general fund revenue enough to provide for three additional concrete workers in the Central Services department
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he thinks this is a necessary step for the department.
"We as a city have cut back Central Services significantly over the years, and you can't expect them to do more work with no increase in manpower or equipment," Troup said.
Comptroller Sheri Ray said revenue projections for the upcoming fiscal year are presented in January, meaning there are nine months of actual data and the city must estimate revenue for the remaining three months.
The city estimates revenues from its two local funding sources using the average growth of projections over the last five years.
Sales tax revenue for the 2022 fiscal year was projected to be about $10.29 million.
In fiscal 2021, sales tax revenue was close to $10.6 million, which included a $378,000 one-time reimbursement from a major Quincy retailer. But by removing the one-time payment to establish a base value and anticipating 2% growth, fiscal 2022 sales tax revenue is projected at $10.4 million, a $127,500 increase.
"It's still, I think, a very conservative estimate," Ray said.
In February, home rule tax was projected at -1.1%. However, the five-year average growth is -0.73%, which would increase tax revenue by $208,000.
The $335,500 in supplemental revenue would then be used to cover the salary and benefits of three additional concrete employees.
Tax receipts for the month of May support that revenues are exceed fiscal 2022 budget projections, according to a memo from Ray.
Sales taxes revenue was $63,000, or about 9%, ahead of budget projections while home rule tax revenue was close to $89,000, or about 14%, ahead.
Quincy Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said the budget ordinance would be presented during Monday's city council meeting and the city will be requesting to waive the three readings.
The ordinance also proposes close to $1 million in additional expenditures from the motor fuel tax fund for street replacement and projects related to the Rebuild Illinois capital plan. These additional expenses would be paid using $550,000 from the motor fuel tax fund's $1.15 million unbudgeted fund balance plus about $446,000 in Rebuild Illinois grants received in March.
Ray said a special finance committee meeting will be scheduled ahead of Monday's council's meeting to discuss the ordinance.