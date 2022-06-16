QUINCY — The city of Quincy resubmitted an application this week to expand the Adams and Brown County Enterprise Zone to include the Quincy Town Center, the former Sears and County Market locations adjacent to the center, the nearby CVS Pharmacy and Slumberland.
City officials previously submitted an application to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in February after getting approval from both affected counties and the city of Mount Sterling.
However, Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the state wanted clarification on the data. Therefore, the application was resubmitted with maps that shows the Property Index Number of each affected parcel, an additional map that showed the relationship of the existing enterprise zone and the proposed area and proof of publication of a public hearing for the amendment.
“I do not know the timing on the DCEO review process,” Bevelheimer said.
So long as the application isn’t lacking other materials, Bevelheimer added that the expansion ought to be approved.
If approved, the new areas will be eligible for exemptions from city, county and state sales taxes for building materials permanently incorporated into real estate.
However, properties would not be eligible for a property tax abatement that grants properties within the zone to receive 100% abatement of real estate taxes on any increase to the property’s assessment.
The owners of the former Shopko building and K-Mart building, which is being renovated into a Target, had been asked to join the enterprise zone but declined.
