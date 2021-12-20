City seeks $2.4M grant for 6th Street project

QUINCY — After being turned down for state funding earlier this year, the city of Quincy is pursing another grant opportunity that would help to fund the 6th Street Streetscape project.
This $4.4 million project aims to create an activity hub along Sixth Street by improving pedestrian and bicycle traffic from Maine to Hampshire.
The streetscape project recently was turned down for a $1 million Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant. This grant was primarily awarded to hiking and bike trail projects as opposed to streetscapes.
According to a memo from Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer, the city planned to use $650,000 in tax increment financing revenue in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years to begin construction on one block of the streetscape this spring. However, the loss of the grant opportunity has altered the project’s timeline.
The new grant opportunity comes through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The Rebuild Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant program is setting aside $50 million to fund “commercial corridors or downtown areas with multiple public-facing commercial establishments,” according to the memo.
Quincy Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said the grant is anticipated to be a one-time payment.
“What we’ve been working on for a few months now, we’ve worked with the Sixth Street owners, is just to develop a grant that shows the personal side of these businesses that were affected and essentially hope that the state will come through and help fund this project,” Parrott said.
After being advised that a local match would strengthen their application, the city included in its application a $2.05 million match: $1.25 million in TIF revenue that already has been allocated for the project and $800,000 in water and sewer revenue identify for infrastructure work in the area.
Bevelheimer said in the memo that property owners in the area support the application regardless of construction delays.
The grant application is due in mid-January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.