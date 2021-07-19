QUINCY — City officials are planning to apply for a $550,000 grant through the Community Development Block Program that could provide rehabilitation of up to 10 single-family, owner-occupied homes.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has set aside $7 million for the CDBG’s Housing Rehabilitation Grant program for 2021.
Applications for this money are due Aug. 3. As part of the application process, the city held a public hearing regarding the grant on Monday.
Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said improvements to eligible homes could include foundations, heating units, roofs, doors, windows, electrical systems and plumbing.
“If the city’s application is successful, the city will work with the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on a method to reduce the applicant pool to the up to 10 homes that can participate in the program,” Parrott said. “The city anticipates the use of a more detailed application and a review committee to select the participating homes.”
The target neighborhood of the grant would span from Locust Street south to Chestnut Street between Second and Eighth.
To improve the Quincy’s likelihood of receiving grant money, staff proposed that the city contribute $20,000 to the program. This money would be reimbursed if the city was awarded a grant and would not be allocated if the application was rejected.
During Monday’s city council meeting, the council approved a resolution of support and commitment of the $20,000 city contribution.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the city applied for the grant twice in the past and was rejected. But with a strong turnout at the public hearing and the city’s commitment of local funding, Quincy is in a much better position to have their application approved.
“There are very few grant sources available for owner-occupied rehab projects,” Bevelheimer said. “There’s just very few sources out there that we’re aware of so this is one of the sources we came across that we thought we’d give a try again.”
If the application is approved, Bevelheimer estimated that it could take six months to receive the money.